Kiara Advani on breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘What bothers me is…’

Kiara Advani has opened up about the rumours of her breakup with Sidharth Malhotra. While both have never commented on their relationship or the alleged breakup, Kiara says she is nevertheless negatively affected by them.

In an interview with India Today, she said, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?”

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra starred in the film Shershah, which was a biopic based on Captain Vikram Batra. While Sidharth played the titular role, Kiara played the role of his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Kiara, who was last seen in horror comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, added, “If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don’t appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?”

Kiara will next be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. The multi-starrer also has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in the cast. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, will release on June 24 in cinemas.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is filming for Indian Police Force, web series debut of Rohit Shetty and part of the cop universe.