Kiara Advani: Feel lucky to be a part of Good Newwz

Actor Kiara Advani has said year 2019 was special for her courtesy the success of Kabir Singh and her upcoming feature, Good Newwz, slated to be released later this month.

This year, the actor featured in the blockbuster Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and had a cameo in Kalank.

“It’s been a very special year. The love that we have got for ‘Kabir Singh’ is overwhelming. Fingers crossed that the year ends with a big bang with ‘Good Newwz’. I’m very excited for you all to see the film,” Kiara told reporters on Sunday.

She was speaking at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is about two couples with the same surnames who pursue in-vitro fertilisation and wait for their babies. Trouble follows when they find that the sperms have been accidentally switched with each other.

The film, which hits the screens on December 27, also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kiara believes the love with which the team made the film will translate on screen.

“I consider myself very lucky that I got an opportunity to be a part of this film. It’s a beautiful story.

“We have had such a good time making this film that we can’t to share it with the audience. The kind of love we are getting, that’s exactly how we shot the film – with that much excitement,” she said.

Kiara will be next seen in Indu Ki Jawani, Laxmmi Bomb and Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2.

