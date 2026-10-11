Kiara Advani offers rare look at daughter Saraayah on family getaway, see photos

Kiara Advani has given fans a glimpse of her family vacation by sharing a series of photos on social media. The vacation comes days after the actor announced on October 7 that she and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child.

Kiara’s latest photo dump featured candid moments from her vacation with husband Sidharth and their daughter Saraayah. She shared the pictures with the caption “Gratitude 💛.” The photos have since caught the attention of the couple’s fans and friends.

The pictures included a poolside moment of Kiara soaking up the sun and a heartwarming shot of the family’s footprints in the sand. She also shared a mirror selfie with Sidharth and another photo of herself relaxing by a lake against a picturesque mountain backdrop. Kiara also offered a rare glimpse of their daughter Saraayah in a picture from their beach outing, with the little one’s feet visible in the frame.