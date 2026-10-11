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Kiara Advani offers rare look at daughter Saraayah on family getaway, see photos
Soon-to-be second-time mom Kiara Advani’s latest vacation photo dump featuring glimpses of daughter Saraayah has left fans emotional.
Kiara Advani has given fans a glimpse of her family vacation by sharing a series of photos on social media. The vacation comes days after the actor announced on October 7 that she and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child.
Kiara’s latest photo dump featured candid moments from her vacation with husband Sidharth and their daughter Saraayah. She shared the pictures with the caption “Gratitude 💛.” The photos have since caught the attention of the couple’s fans and friends.
The pictures included a poolside moment of Kiara soaking up the sun and a heartwarming shot of the family’s footprints in the sand. She also shared a mirror selfie with Sidharth and another photo of herself relaxing by a lake against a picturesque mountain backdrop. Kiara also offered a rare glimpse of their daughter Saraayah in a picture from their beach outing, with the little one’s feet visible in the frame.
See Kiara Advani’s vacation photos here:
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Several fans flooded the comments section of the post with love for the actor and her family. One user called Kiara the “prettiest”, while another wrote, “Motherhood looks poetry on you kii.” Another fan praised her “mumma glow”, while several others were emotional about getting glimpses of Saraayah. “Saraayah is growing up,” one comment read, while another fan compared the little one to “little Moana.”
Fans also showered love on Kiara’s family vacation moments, calling them a “perfect cute family” and describing the phase as “so precious”. One fan wrote, “MOTHERHOOD- special in its own way,” while another said, “Mama glow is real.” Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also reacted to the post, calling Kiara “Prettiest” with a heart emoji.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy on Wednesday. Their pregnancy announcement featured Kiara and Sidharth posing with their daughter Saraayah as they held a pair of knitted baby booties. Sharing the family picture on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”
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The couple, who welcomed their daughter Saraayah on July 15, 2025, have largely kept their family life private.
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