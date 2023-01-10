Kiara Advani dresses up as a bride in new TVC, fans dub it ‘rehearsal’ before wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani recently appeared in a TV commercial for a bridal-wear brand, which earlier featured Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma. The actor was seen dressed as a bride and her fans, who are waiting for her to makerelationship with actor Sidharth Malhotraofficial, could not control their excitement.

Kiara shared the TVC on her Instagram account. Along with it, she wrote, “Naye ghar mein puraani cheezein kyun? Watch now to know more❤️.” A few fans assumed that the Good Newws actor has shared the video because she will be soon tying the knot with Sidharth. A comment on the video read, “Yeh ad is liye dala kyu ki kiara aur sid ki shadi ho rahi hai 6 th feb ko (she has put this video because she is getting married to Sidharth on Feb 6).” Another assumed that since Anushka and Alia got married after featuring in the brand’s commercial, Kiara is also getting married soon. “Manyavar has taken initiative to feature every would-be bride into their ad before the actual gane begins!” a comment read.

Some fans expressed their wish of seeing Kiara as a bride soon. An Instagram user commented, “Waiting to see in real ❤️❤️❤️.” A comment also read, “Shadi ki tayari ho rahi hai kya😂😂 (are you prepairing for the wedding?)” A few users also wished that Sidharth featured with Kiara in the commercial. “Sab thik hae lekin groom ka maja nahi aaya .. siddharth hote toh bat kuch aur thi (All is well, but it would have been better if Sidharth played the groom here),” a user wrote. A user added, “Siddharth Malhotra isme hote toh jyada sahi rehta.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the screen in the film, Shershaah which released on Amazon Prime Video. The two actors have been dating each other for some time but haven’t announced their wedding yet.

Rumours about their wedding are doing rounds on the internet. According to reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot in February. While neither Sidharth nor Kiara have responded to the rumours, recently in an interview, Sidharth spilled some beans. Speaking to Radio Fever FM, the actor was questioned about his wedding rumours. Sidharth replied and said, “I am getting married this year.”