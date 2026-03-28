Kiara Advani says she’s ‘become more of a tigress’ since embracing motherhood; Toxic director Geetu Mohandas appreciated her ‘dedication’

In 2025, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani welcomed her first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has been focusing on her family and her newborn. However, Kiara is now set to make her return to the big screen with Yash-starrer Toxic, which will also mark her Telugu debut. Recently, she opened up about being a new mom and how her life has changed after embracing motherhood.

I’ve become more of a tigress: Kiara

Speaking to Grazia, Kiara shared that after welcoming her daughter, she feels more independent as she is “running our own home or creating our little universe together”, yet she feels “everything else is the same”. She said, “Before marriage, me and Sidharth (Malhotra) had the same banter and had fun travelling so those things still remain. We also watch movies together and since we look at it as cinema lovers or as the audience, as well as actors, we get excited to discuss it.”