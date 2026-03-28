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Kiara Advani says she’s ‘become more of a tigress’ since embracing motherhood; Toxic director Geetu Mohandas appreciated her ‘dedication’
In a recent interaction, Kiara Advani spoke about how motherhood has changed her. She and husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter in 2025.
In 2025, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani welcomed her first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has been focusing on her family and her newborn. However, Kiara is now set to make her return to the big screen with Yash-starrer Toxic, which will also mark her Telugu debut. Recently, she opened up about being a new mom and how her life has changed after embracing motherhood.
I’ve become more of a tigress: Kiara
Speaking to Grazia, Kiara shared that after welcoming her daughter, she feels more independent as she is “running our own home or creating our little universe together”, yet she feels “everything else is the same”. She said, “Before marriage, me and Sidharth (Malhotra) had the same banter and had fun travelling so those things still remain. We also watch movies together and since we look at it as cinema lovers or as the audience, as well as actors, we get excited to discuss it.”
Talking about how she has become more protective after becoming a mother, she said, “I’ve become more of a tigress. The way I see life now, it is through a completely different lens. It’s like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters.”
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Kiara surrendered completely to the story: Geetu Mohandas
Director Geetu Mohandas, who cast her in Toxic (2026), lauded Kiara and revealed that she was her first choice for the role of Nadia in the film. Geetu said, “Nadia (portrayed by Advani) embodies fragility and ferocity at once, so from the very beginning, she was my first and only choice. There is something about her screen presence that feels deeply human. Sometimes cinema begins not with logic, but with a feeling, and casting Kiara was exactly that kind of feeling.”
Praising Kiara for her discipline and professionalism, Geetu said, “Her dedication is not loud or performative. It is quiet, disciplined and deeply sincere. She doesn’t just follow direction. She participates in building the emotional architecture of the character. You can see that she has spent time living with the character in her mind long before the camera starts rolling. But what truly sets her apart is her curiosity, which transforms the filmmaking process into a conversation rather than a one-sided direction.”
Geetu admitted that the role demanded Kiara to push her boundaries both physically and mentally. “The role demanded a lot, not just as an actor, but as a human being willing to explore difficult emotional terrains. It pushed her physically and emotionally. Suddenly, the person standing in front of the camera was no longer an actor performing, but the character breathing. As a director, those moments are magical. You realise you are witnessing something fragile and beautiful, like an actor surrendering completely to a story,” she said.
About Toxic
Starring Yash in the lead role, Toxic was previously scheduled to release on March 19, and clashing against Dhurandhar 2. However, a few weeks before the release, with the rising tension in the Middle East, the makers of the film decided to postpone the film to June 4.
DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal reflections on motherhood and professional experiences in the entertainment industry. The views expressed are the author’s own and are intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.