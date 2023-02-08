scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Kiara Advani flaunts a delicate mangalsutra as she leaves Jaisalmer for Delhi, fans shower love on her pink chooda

Unlike the traditional red, Kiara Advani chose pink for her chooda colour. She was photographed in her mangalsutra on Wednesday as she kept it relaxed.

kiara advaniKiara Advani clicked at Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani got married to her longtime boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday in Jaisalmer. On Wednesday, as the actor left Jaisalmer for Delhi with her husband, she waved at the photographers at the airport. Kiara was dressed in a comfortable outfit as she smiled for the cameras.

Many noticed her simple and delicate mangalsutra that was she wearing against her black outfit. A delicate piece of jewellery with black beads and a diamond pendant, it went with Kiara’s relaxed new bride look. She also sported sindoor (vermillion) in her hair.

Check out the photos of Kiara’s mangalsutra here:

kiara advani Kiara Advani wore a black outfit with her pink chooda. She was also wearing a delicate mangalsutra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kiara advani wedding Kiara Advani was photographed in Jaisalmer with husband Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kiara advani news Kiara and Sidharth got married on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kiara advani, sidharth malhotra Kiara and Sidharth posed for the photographers at the Jaisalmer airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara was also wearing her pink chooda (bridal bangles) which was clearly visible in her wedding photos as well. Red is usually the popular choice for the bangles but Kiara choose pink to match her outfit. A chooda is a set of bangles for newly weds that is traditionally worn by Punjabi brides. Many on social media showered love on her casual but chic post-wedding look.

The pink bangles were adorned with diamonds much like the rest of her jewelery. Kiara’s jewelery, including her necklace, studs, maang tikka and the haathphhol were designed by Manish Malhotra Jewellery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Also Read |Raveena Tandon recalls when co-star’s girlfriend forbid him to speak with her, says ‘very big OTT platform’s executive’ disrespected her

Kiara and Sidharth hosted their three day wedding in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and a few other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance on Kiara and Sidharth’s special day.

The actors met at the wrap party of Kiara’s Lust Stories and later starred together in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah. Kiara opened up about meeting Sidharth for the first time at the party and shared on Koffee with Karan, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.”

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 17:44 IST
