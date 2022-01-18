Kiara Advani shares best moments from Maldives vacation, fans want to know photographer’s name

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might have not opened up on their relationship, but the two are each other’s favourite travel companions, and often vacation together. On Tuesday, Kiara shared a video of herself. The video gives a glimpse of her best moments in Maldives. She can be seen running by the sea shore, enjoying the sun and sand. The video shows that Kiara also went on a dolphin safari. She shared the video with a folding hands emoji expressing how grateful she is for these moments. However, the video has made her fans wonder if it was taken by her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped adorable comments in praise of the actor. “Beautiful girl with beautiful nature,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned that the video is “soothing.” Many also mentioned Sidharth. “My man Siddharth is d lukiest one,” a comment read. In another, a fan called Sidharth the ‘dearest one’ referring to Kiara’s comment that she had made on the actor’s birthday. Kiara on Sidharth’s birthday had shared a picture from their film Shershaah and tagged him as “dearest one.”

“Where is Sid?” asked an Instagram user, while another follower of Kiara wrote, “We know who is clicking these videos,” hinting at Sidharth.

Kiara and Sidharth, who shared the screen space in 2021 release Shershaah for the first time, are rumoured to be dating each other.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth had opened up on the qualities he likes in Kiara. “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire,” Sidharth said, adding that he would not like to change anything about her.