Kiara Advani looks ravishing in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, see photos

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Wednesday launched the 2021 calendar shot featuring Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani, which is a dreamy picture by the sea.

Dabboo took to Instagram to unveil the shot. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “☀️🏝❤️‍🔥🤩💯Sandy Toes & Sun-kissed Nose!Absolutely Stunning & Ethereal Beauty Kiara Advani @kiaraaliaadvani for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021❤️🔥😍♾#kiaraadvani ❤️📸🗓.”

Talking about shooting for the calendar on a beach amid the pandemic, Kiara Advani said, “I was excited that we were shooting on a beach, as we were indoors for so long. This is one of my favourite shots from the three shoots that I have done for the calendar over the years.”

While launching Kiara Advani’s calendar shot, Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he had also shot her first-ever portfolio. He said, “I had first met your mum when I was an assistant. She was a model, and that’s how she brought you to me. Your first portfolio, I clearly remember you came alone for the shoot. Usually, when we do portfolios of girls, they come with their parents, they come with a lot of people, but I was amazed with your confidence, how you walked in alone for the shoot and it was really incredible.”

Kiara also recalled her first photoshoot experience with the celebrity photographer. She said, “We met for the first time at your home, with my mum to decide the look and all, I was so new to it and you decided on whom to bring onboard for make-up. You really gave me a very comfortable vibe.” The two have collaborated on several photoshoots since then.

Dabboo Ratnani also shared that the next celebrity to appear on his 2021 calendar is Alia Bhatt.

So far, this year, actors like Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Tara Sutaria, Sunny Leone, Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey have featured in the calendar. Apart from these Bollywood stars, Daboo also shot with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.

On the work from, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Shershaah. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan’s next in her kitty.