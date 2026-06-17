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Kiara Advani and Karan Johar bring Bollywood glamour to Rahul Mishra’s fashion show. Video
Kiara Advani and Karan Johar walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra's latest collection, stunning fans with their elegant black looks.
Kiara Advani and Karan Johar turned heads as they walked the ramp for celebrated designer Rahul Mishra at a star-studded fashion event on Tuesday evening. Serving as showstoppers for Mishra’s latest collection, the duo brought Bollywood glamour to the runway in striking black ensembles.
Kiara dazzled in an intricately embellished couture creation that showcased Rahul Mishra’s signature craftsmanship, while Karan complemented the showcase in a sharply tailored look. Photos and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, with fans praising the pair’s runway presence.
Karan Johar, known for his bold and stylish fashion choices, complemented the showcase with a striking look of his own. The filmmaker’s appearance added star power to the event, and he walked the ramp alongside Kiara.
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Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, capturing Kiara and Karan’s show-stopping appearance for Rahul Mishra’s latest collection.
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Kiara shares glimpses of Maldives vaction
Away from the runway, Kiara has been embracing motherhood and recently shared glimpses from a family getaway with husband Sidharth Malhotra and their daughter.
Kiara gave fans a glimpse into their Maldives vacation by sharing a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram. Highlighting her ‘in my mom era’, Kiara posted snapshots that reflected her new life as a parent. One picture showed a wardrobe neatly divided between her outfits and Saraayah’s tiny clothes, while another featured Kiara’s designer sunglasses placed next to her daughter’s adorable goggles. A particularly sweet image captured little Saraayah engrossed in a colourful picture book.
Amid their parenting duties, Kiara and Sidharth also made time for each other. One of the clips from the photo dump showed the couple dancing together against the picturesque backdrop of the Maldives.
Sharing the moments, Kiara wrote, “Sun-kissed days, salty hair, and a heart full of peace with the loves of my life.”
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Kiara and Sidharth’s daughter
Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July last year. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the couple had shared a joint statement that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.”
Despite occasionally sharing glimpses of their daughter, the couple has chosen to keep Saraayah away from the public eye and is yet to reveal her face.
On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Headlined by Kannada superstar Yash, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has generated significant buzz ever since it was announced. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on June 4. However, the makers recently decided to postpone its release, with a new date yet to be announced.
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