Kiara Advani and Karan Johar bring Bollywood glamour to Rahul Mishra’s fashion show. Video

Kiara Advani and Karan Johar turned heads as they walked the ramp for celebrated designer Rahul Mishra at a star-studded fashion event on Tuesday evening. Serving as showstoppers for Mishra’s latest collection, the duo brought Bollywood glamour to the runway in striking black ensembles.

Kiara dazzled in an intricately embellished couture creation that showcased Rahul Mishra’s signature craftsmanship, while Karan complemented the showcase in a sharply tailored look. Photos and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, with fans praising the pair’s runway presence.

Karan Johar, known for his bold and stylish fashion choices, complemented the showcase with a striking look of his own. The filmmaker’s appearance added star power to the event, and he walked the ramp alongside Kiara.