There’s pressure on me to deliver now: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is on a roll. She started the year with hit Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu and followed it up with filmmaker Karan Johar’s short Lust Stories. She will next be seen in Good News and has a cameo appearance in Takht.

“It’s been an exciting year for me. It started off on a blockbuster note. Bharat Ane Nenu did really well. That was my debut film in Telugu. And then Lust Stories has really changed a lot of things. I hope I can entertain all the people that have put so much love and faith in me,” Kiara told indianexpress.com in an interview.

The second half of 2018 looks equally promising for Kiara Advani as she will begin filming another Karan Johar production Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy will see Kiara paired opposite Diljit.

“I cannot wait. I am so excited! This is my first Dharma project. I am so thankful to Karan that he has put so much faith in me. I really want to make him proud. Good News has a stellar cast, I am sure I am going to learn a lot from these actors. It’s going to be super fun because it’s a mad comedy. It will be an interesting journey,” said the actor, who has begun prepping for the film to be directed by debutant Raj Mehta.

Kiara Advani will also be seen in a special song in Johar’s Takht that boasts of actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit. As the actor looks forward to making most of the forthcoming opportunities, she is aware of the pressure to live up to the industry’s expectations.

She might not have tasted success in the first three years of her career, but the actor believes those times were still easier than her current phase as she had nothing to lose then.

“I think it was easier then. It’s tougher now when there are so many people, who are putting so much faith in you. The pressure is more now. During that period, you are just training yourself and every small thing is an achievement. Now, you have to keep pushing the envelope. The goals are becoming bigger. Now, it’s going to be exciting because the hard work is going to be that much more,” Kiara said.

