Kiara Advani: Arjun Reddy worked because it had mass appeal

Kiara Advani has shed her glam avatar and gone all demure and girl-next-door for her upcoming film Kabir Singh. The actor, who had a great 2018 when Lust Stories gave her the much-needed recognition, is now all geared up for her new movie opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara, who was also seen in Telugu hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank. In Kabir Singh, she plays medical student Preeti.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Kiara gets candid about Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and her new found fame.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Has Kiara Advani arrived in Bollywood?

I don’t think so. I think I have a very long way to go. I am happy with the response and the love, but I feel I have a long way to go to say that I have arrived.

An anthology film (Lust Stories) did for you more than any Bollywood film did. So you think that reflects the audience preferences and the changing trends in Bollywood?

I think today you never know what works. It may be a film, a short film, an ad or even a picture on Instagram which makes you a star. For me, being an actor is the most important thing and what I got from Lust Stories was people finally accepting me as an actor. So it was a huge turning point in my career. So yeah, I think it is a film that I would forever be grateful for.

Kabir Singh shows intense romance. Have you faced anything of that sort in real life? How did the inspiration come for your character?

I think the way Preeti is loyal in love, I would say I am loyal. So if I ever end up with someone, I’ll prioritise it. I am an all or nothing person. Otherwise, Preeti is a lot simpler and calm. She’s got all those qualities which I may have sometimes, but most of the time I am more expressive. I am very animated in my conversations. I think the beauty was to play someone who is simple from the outside but really strong from the inside. And then to play someone who isn’t that responsive. I would not have so many dialogues to express what I am thinking but I still have to express what I am thinking. So those were the challenging bits but that’s what excited me when I took up this role. I just said it so different from me. It’s such a simple, beautiful character. Let’s see what I can do with it.

There are some people who think that Kabir Singh shows a lot of aggressive love.

But why do you say this? I believe when the film releases and that comes up, then we can talk about it. But till it doesn’t release, it’s all presumptions. People don’t know yet what they will be seeing in it because they have probably read or heard about it from the original. Yes, it is a remake. Also, I feel today films represent society so whatever’s happening in society and in the world today the film is only mirroring that. So these are things which happen. These are two characters who are flawed in their own ways. No love story is perfect. We have problems, differences, issues and we deal with it differently. Nobody is black or white. Everyone has layers and has their strengths and weaknesses. And that’s how you overcome that. And that’s why the original worked because it had that connectivity factor. It had that mass appeal because everyone could identify with these people. They all realised this has happened in my life. We have all been in love. We have all been through heartbreak. So somewhere to some extent, we know that you have been in that place in your life.

What have your co-stars like Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Sushant Singh Rajput contributed to you as an actor or your talent?

All three people you named are such fine actors. When you perform with somebody who is such a fine actor, then it only betters your performance. So as an actor, it has only made me better working with such fabulous actors.

Then there is Good News also with such a fabulous star cast. What can you share about it?

It is so early. The date is announced. It is in December. It is a social comedy-drama and such a topical film. It is amazing on paper, and it is a full family film. I am so happy it is coming in December. I cannot wait to share that film with you all.