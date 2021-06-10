Kiara Advani is ‘missing the sunshine’, shares throwback video

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is just like many others who are waiting to go on a vacation. To keep herself happy, she is revisiting her time spent in the Maldives. After treating fans to videos of her scuba diving session in the island nation, the Good Newws actor has now shared a video of herself at the beach.

In her latest video, the young actor looks stunning in her hot pink bikini. The video, which has been shot in selfie mode, has glimpses of the deep blue sea of the Maldives and the luxurious resort where Kiara stayed during her vacation. The video left many Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Navya Nanda impressed.

Kiara Advani took off to the Maldives to celebrate New Year 2021. Then too, she flaunted her beach-perfect body and shared several pictures of herself as she welcomed 2021.

Check out some of Kiara Advani’s pictures from her Maldives vacation:

On the work front, Kiara Advani has finished shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah.