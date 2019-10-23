Indoo Ki Jawani first look: Kiara Advani starts filming in Lucknow

Kiara Advani’s starrer Kabir Singh was a big hit at the box office. The actor is now all set to take up the titular role in her next film titled Indoo Ki Jawani.

Indoo Ki Jawani will feature Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal as the male lead and is being directed by Abir Sengupta.

Kiara will be seen playing the role of Indoo Gupta, a woman from Ghaziabad whose experiments with a dating app bring some hilarious twists to her life.

As the stars commenced shoot in Lucknow, Kiara Advani shared in a statement, “I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo, I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film and it’s finally time to live her!”

She added, “Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl. She’s endearing, lovable and quirky. Looking forward to work with the teams at Emmay, T-Series and Electric Apples as we all strive to put our best foot forward to deliver a cracking entertainer.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared, “It is always a pleasure to back good entertaining cinema specially the ones that bring smiles to audiences of all ages. We are delighted to be backing a film like Indoo Ki Jawani.”

Nikkhil Advani, on behalf of Emmay Entertainment, said, “We are very excited to produce this youthful film that has such wonderful alchemy of actors. Having seen the rehearsals and prep, we are confident this film will win hearts.”

Indoo Ki Jawani is expected to release in June 2020.