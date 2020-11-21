Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani to hit theatres on December 11

Indoo Ki Jawaani has Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles. (Photo: T-Series/Twitter)

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is all set for a theatrical release. The film, which was speculated to have a digital release, will release on December 11 in cinema halls.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. “ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020… #IndooKiJawani – starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal – to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020… Directed by Abir Sengupta… Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples,” he tweeted.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani has Kiara Advani playing Indoo Gupta, a woman from Ghaziabad whose experiments with a dating app bring some hilarious twists to her life. The coming-of-age comedy is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

In October, the home ministry allowed reopening of cinema halls at 50 per cent occupancy after being shut for over six months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The new films which released in theatres after that included Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Tillotama Shome’s Sir.

Earlier, Indoo Ki Jawani was slated to release on June 5.

