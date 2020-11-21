scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Top news

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani to hit theatres on December 11

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani has Kiara Advani playing Indoo Gupta, a woman from Ghaziabad whose experiments with a dating app bring some hilarious twists to her life.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2020 10:17:33 am
indoo ki jawaani release dateIndoo Ki Jawaani has Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles. (Photo: T-Series/Twitter)

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is all set for a theatrical release. The film, which was speculated to have a digital release, will release on December 11 in cinema halls.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. “ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020… #IndooKiJawani – starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal – to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020… Directed by Abir Sengupta… Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples,” he tweeted.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani has Kiara Advani playing Indoo Gupta, a woman from Ghaziabad whose experiments with a dating app bring some hilarious twists to her life. The coming-of-age comedy is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In October, the home ministry allowed reopening of cinema halls at 50 per cent occupancy after being shut for over six months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The new films which released in theatres after that included Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Tillotama Shome’s Sir.

Earlier, Indoo Ki Jawani was slated to release on June 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Maldives diary
6 photos from Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s Maldives holiday

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 21: Latest News

Advertisement