Kiara Advani says husband Sidharth Malhotra taught her to run house: ‘Being a mom is new’

From walking the Met Gala steps while seven months pregnant to navigating sleepless nights and postpartum emotions, Kiara Advani says motherhood has transformed her life in ways she never expected. Opening up about the journey, the actor revealed that while everyone talks about the joy of having a baby, very few prepare women for the chaos and guilt that can follow.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Kiara opened up about the realities of motherhood, saying one aspect of the journey that is rarely discussed enough is the emotional upheaval that follows childbirth. The actor, who is now seven-and-a-half months postpartum, said every woman’s experience is different, but many of the challenges new mothers face often go unspoken.

‘No one prepares you for the chaos’

Kiara admitted that while marriage brought significant changes to her life, motherhood has been an entirely different experience.

“I lived with my parents until I got married, so life changed overnight. Running a home was a completely new responsibility for me. There was no longer a ‘Mumma, please make this.’ Fortunately, Sid had been living independently for years. I always joke that I was lucky to have him because he taught me so many things about managing a home and living independently. That was an interesting transition for me. Now, as a mother, it’s a whole new ball game. I’m still learning.”

The actor said nothing truly prepares a woman for the emotional and physical changes that follow childbirth.

“I don’t think people prepare you for the chaos that comes with motherhood. I am now seven-and-a-half months postpartum and can probably joke about some things with my friends who already have children, saying, ‘You didn’t prepare me for this’ or ‘You didn’t prepare me for that.’ But I think it is such an individual journey. No one talks about the chaos or the guilt you feel. Initially, the chaos is within you because biologically so many things are changing. Your hormones are crashing and it is completely life-changing. I don’t think there is a better example of something being life-changing than the transition into motherhood.”

ALSO READ: Shool actor Sayaji Shinde planted 6.5 lakh trees to keep 92-year-old mother alive forever

Story continues below this ad

Kiara Advani on postpartum pressure and body image

The actor also spoke about the pressure women face regarding their appearance after childbirth.

“When you are pregnant, everyone says, ‘Oh my God, you’re glowing’ and all of that. The moment you deliver the baby, people start saying, ‘You still look a little overweight,’ or point out various changes. That’s how people talk.

“You are treated like a goddess when you’re pregnant, but the minute the baby arrives, you’re expected to be back in shape and back on track. But the hardest part for a woman comes after childbirth. That is when you need to nurture and support a woman who is adapting to an entirely new role in her life.”

Walking the Met Gala while seven months pregnant

One of the most memorable moments of Kiara’s pregnancy was her appearance at the Met Gala. Looking back, she revealed that she almost didn’t attend because of concerns about the physical demands of the event.

Story continues below this ad

“I did it for my baby. I was seven months pregnant at the time. I kept wondering whether I was ready because the Met Gala involves a lot of work. Even getting dressed can be exhausting, and then there’s the walk itself, which is quite long. It is extremely well-organised, but there is still a lot of walking involved. I kept asking myself if I would be able to do it, especially knowing that the whole world would be watching.”

Kiara said it was a conversation with her best friend that ultimately changed her mind.

“She told me, ‘You’ve been invited to the Met Gala and you’re thinking of not going because you’re pregnant? Imagine telling your baby one day that you could have walked the Met steps together but decided not to go. Your baby would be so upset.’ I thought about it and realised this was one for the books. Opportunities like this don’t come often. It wasn’t just me walking those steps — it was me and Sairaiyaah, who was in my tummy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actor recalled that her daughter, who was usually quite active during that stage of pregnancy, remained unusually calm throughout the evening.

Story continues below this ad

“At that point in my pregnancy, she used to kick like a little footballer inside me. But that night she was so calm and peaceful. I think she was in awe of what was happening. She had already understood that this was something important. I am so happy I did it because it was a very personal moment for me.”

‘It’s her house, we just live in it’

Kiara also spoke about how her daughter has become the centre of their world. “It’s her house and we live in it. Her toys are everywhere and her things are everywhere.”

Asked whether she would choose a relaxed brunch on the balcony or a movie night in the home theatre on a Sunday, the actor said, “A nice brunch, because then we can have our baby with us. We’re not showing her screens right now, and Sundays are all about spending time with our baby.”

She added that home is no longer defined by a location but by being together as a family.

Story continues below this ad

“Wherever the three of us are, that’s home. We keep telling her that whether we’re in Bandra or on holiday, wherever the three of us are together, it feels like home.”

Kiara also shared a light-hearted anecdote from a recent work commitment.

“I was on a Zoom narration and my nurse, who looks after the baby when I’m working, walked past with my daughter after she had woken up. She was singing ‘Mr. Son Son’ right in the middle of this intense narration. Suddenly everyone on the call could hear her singing and we all burst out laughing.”

Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023 at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in July 2025.

Story continues below this ad

This article is an experiential and reflective narrative focusing on personal experiences with postpartum emotions, lifestyle transitions, and body image pressures. It is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes and does not substitute for professional medical, psychological, or clinical advice regarding postpartum care.