Kiara Advani turns 28: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others wish Laxmmi Bomb actor

Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday today. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday today. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani celebrates her 28th birthday today. The Kabir Singh star has received warm wishes from fans and friends.

Her Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Kiara on her birthday. “May only good news come your way,” she wrote along with a picture.

Wishing Kiara on her birthday, Shahid Kapoor shared a still from Kabir Singh and wrote, “Happy birthday Preeti aka Kiara. Kabir wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare (Kabir wishes that no one ever touches you)”

Mira Kapoor said Kiara is “beautiful inside out”, as she wished the actor on her birthday.

“Happiest birthday Ki! Love and happiness in abundance. Keep shining,” Athiya Shetty wished Kiara Advani.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta said Kiara Advani “had to be Monika.” On Instagram, Mehta shared, “Sassy and sweet in equal measures! You had to be Monika! Keep your eyes on the stars and feet firmly on the ground. You are A-mazing! Happy birthday!”

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram to wish Kiara Advani on her birthday. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram to wish Kiara Advani on her birthday. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor wished Kiara Advani on Instagram. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor wished Kiara Advani on Instagram. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan wished his Kalank co-star Kiara Advani. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wished Kiara Advani on birthday. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wished Kiara Advani on birthday. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared this stunning photo of Kiara Advani wishing her on birthday. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar shared this stunning photo of Kiara Advani wishing her on birthday. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Siddharth Kannan tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the uber talented @advani_kiara! You’ve shown such versatility in your work in such a short time! It’s always a pleasure having you in the studio! Can’t wait to watch your next projects!”

Kiara Advani’s Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra shared a happy picture of Kiara and wished, “happy birthday Sunshine. Big hugs.”

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Happy birthday Kiara. Eat as much cake as you like today without feeling guilty.”

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wished Kiara Advani. He shared a picture with a caption that read, “My beautiful muse for ever @kiaraaliaadvani birthday wishes to you my dearest 💞stay fabulous always and a have a peaceful birthday 💗#love #kiaraadvani #stunning in @manishmalhotraworld”

Anissa Malhotra Jain, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikram Phadnis and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others also wished Kiara Advani on her birthday.

