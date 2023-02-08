scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Kiara Advani’s griha pravesh at Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi home today, newlyweds to host reception for Bollywood friends on this date

Here's a glimpse of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding invite. The couple will host two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, read all the details here.

Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra- wedding inviteKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Februsry 7. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s fans and friends are showering love on the newest Bollywood couple’s wedding pictures. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Tuesday (February 7) at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple is now all set to take their next step as Kiara will have her ‘griha pravesh’ at Sidharth’s New Delhi home today.

A source close to Kiara tells indianexpress.com, “Kiara and Sidharth will fly to Delhi from Jaisalmer today, they’ll take a private jet this evening. Sid’s family will formally welcome Kiara at their family home there and the couple will stay there for a couple of days.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The source also revealed that the couple will host two receptions for their family and friends, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. The sources shared, “Kiara and Sidharth will host a reception for their families an friends in Delhi on February 9. They’ll then travel to Mumbai on 10th for yet another reception for their friends in the film industry. This reception will be held on February 12.”

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani wedding invite A glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani’s wedding invite.

We’ve also got our hands on the couple’s wedding invite that went out to a select few of their friends and family members. Sid and Kiara’s wedding festivities were a three-day long affair at the Jaisalmer based hotel.

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani tie the knot in Jaisalmer: Alia Bhatt sends best wishes, Karan Johar recalls their ‘magical love story’

Some of the invitees were Kiara’s friend and Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Kiara’s father’s long time friend and actor Juhi Chawla, Sidharth’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others.

Sidharth and Kiara, before tying the knot, were in a relationship before the time they worked together on Shershaah. Neither of them publicly confirmed their liaison, however both of them appeared on each other’s social media often and cheered for each other’s work.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:04 IST
