Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Kiara Advani drops adorable photo of birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra gazing at her, see pic

Kiara Advani dropped an unseen picture with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on the occasion of his birthday.

sidharth malhotra, kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 37th birthday today.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and wished rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday today. Kiara shared an adorable close-up photo of Sidharth gazing at her and wrote in the caption, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.”

While the couple is tight-lipped about their wedding, Kiara’s recent post has once again sparked hope among their fans as they await their marriage.

Ananya Pandey took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “I think I took this picture cuties!!!!” One of the fans commented, “What could be more beautiful than this image.” Other fans wrote, “Soon to be Mr & Mrs Malhotra” and “R u guys getting married finally?”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Earlier today, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and posted a video of him cutting his birthday cake on the sets of Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty also featured in the video. Sidharth wrote with the video, “Had the best on set bday with this with this amazing team of IPF, big love back to you guys.”

Also read |When Sidharth Malhotra made his debut. No, it wasn’t Student of the Year

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara are set to get married in February 2023. When asked about his marriage plans in a recent interview with Radio Fever FM, Sidharth had said, “I am getting married this year.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 20, 2023. He also has Yodha in the pipeline.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 20:14 IST
