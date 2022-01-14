scorecardresearch
Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha is a doppelganger of Kiara Advani, fans say her photos have ‘Shershaah vibes’

Tanisha Santoshi is filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter and is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

January 14, 2022
Tanisha Santoshi- Janhvi Kapoor- Khushi KapiirJanhvi and Khushi Kapoor are cheering for their friend Tanisha Santoshi's Bollywood debut. (Photos: Tanisha Santoshi/Instagram)

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi‘s daughter Tanisha Santoshi recently shared her picture on social media, and people are comparing her to actress Kiara Advani, calling her Shershaah actor’s lookalike. Tanisha shared a black-and-white photo of herself and wrote, “Let’s meet again, for the first time ✨ #newbeginnings.”

As per reports, Tanisha is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Some of Tanisha’s followers have said that she gives “Kiara Advani from Shershaah vibes,” while others called her Kiara’s ‘humshakal’ (lookalike) and twin.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is Tanisha’s friend, took to her Instagram story to cheer for her friend before she makes her acting debut. Janhvi shared a picture of Tanisha and wrote, “My best friend, my favourite person and the funniest girl I know is now on Instagram, starting a very new and special journey. Please give her lots of love and virtual hugs and good wishes. Lots of exciting things coming up.”

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah, Shanaya Kapoor and others also showered a lot of love on Tanisha’s post. Ishaan Khatter, Luv Sinha and others also wished Tanisha good luck for her future endeavours. Actor Vardhan Puri wrote: “Tanisha, I recently viewed a few scenes of your debut film, courtesy your dad, and I must say, you’re a natural – so good! I know you’re going to shine. Cheering for you.”

 

Filmmaker Sharan Sharma confirmed Tanisha’s Bollywood debut in his congratulatory message to her, as he wrote, “Can’t wait for the debut, looking forward.” Tanisha studied at the London College of Communication before her Bollywood foray.

According to earlier reports, Rajkumar Santoshi will launch his daughter in his next directorial venture, Gandhi vs Godse. The film is mounted as a period drama based on noted writer Asghar Wajahat’s play.

 

