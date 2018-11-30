Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh start shooting for Good News

Actors Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have started shooting for their upcoming film Good News. The film’s producer Karan Johar on Friday took to Twitter, where he said that the shooting of the film has commenced and actor Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will join later.

“‘Good News’ starts today with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani! Akshay Kumar and Kareenna Kapoor Khan will join soon! Fun times begin under the baton of debut director Raj Mehta,” Karan tweeted.

Kiara tweeted a video of herself along with Diljit holding the film’s clapboard.

“Have you heard the news today? Chill… It’s all ‘Good News’! Raj Mehta, Diljit Dosanjh and I are Missing you Akshay Kumar sir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar (and) Shashank Khaitan see you all soon!” she captioned the video.

Diljit shared the same video and wrote that it is a dream come true for him to work with his favourite production house.

Proud of you @ShashankKhaitan for mentoring young filmmaker’s !!!! Stay blessed always! #GoodNews Starts today! @raj_a_mehta directs his debut film! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 30, 2018

#GOODNEWS @DharmaMovies @karanjohar Sir @akshaykumar Sir #KareennaKapoorKhan Ji @Advani_Kiara #RajMehta Sir @ShashankKhaitan Sir 😊🙏🏽 It’s a Dream Come True When you get to Work with Your Favourite Productions House and an Awesome TEAM 😊 SHUKAR 🙏🏽 LOVE MY FANS 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eGDcPBnUi4 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 30, 2018

Good News is a family drama in which Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara play married couples trying for a baby. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film is slated to release on July 19, 2019.