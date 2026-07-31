Kiara Advani defends Yash’s Toxic amid trolling: ‘People connect with honesty’

Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about her role in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the Yash-led gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas, calling it the most creatively fulfilling part of her career so far. The film has been receiving trolling on social media for what many perceive as objectification of the female characters and the focus on its male lead with women not getting enough play in its promotional materials.

In an interview with Femina, Kiara Advani said she was drawn to Toxic because of director Geetu Mohandas’s vision for the character of Nadia. “When I finally heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was,” she recalled. The role, she said, demanded an extraordinary emotional range. “From strength to vulnerability, madness to derangement, sensitivity to detachment.” Nadia, she said, offered her “all the meat an actor longs for.”

Kiara Advani also said the role arrived at a point in her career when she felt ready for something this demanding. “I felt I had reached a place in my career where I was confident enough to take on such a character,” she said.

The preparation for Nadia, she revealed, was one of the most immersive processes she has been through. Kiara Advani believes the real work of acting happens far from the spotlight, and that there is not enough conversation around the discipline the craft demands. “I spend a lot of time asking questions about their emotional world, their relationships, fears and motivations,” she explained. “Then comes the physical aspect. Body language, texture of their voice, costume, and how they occupy space. The audience sees the final performance, but the work happens quietly long before the shoot.”

Also Read: ‘Double standards’: Kiara Advani slammed for Toxic’s steamy ‘Tabaahi’, Yash applauded

While building Nadia from scratch, she said, the process reminded her why she chose acting in the first place. “It was all about building a character and discovering her from the inside out,” she said, adding that she fell in love with the preparation all over again. “Every role I’ve played until now has a little bit of me, and from each character I’ve taken a little something into my own life.”

Her description of the film’s female characters and the experience of working alongside the ensemble stands in sharp contrast to the public conversation that has surrounded Toxic for months. The film’s first teaser, released in late 2025, drew criticism for suggestive visuals set in a graveyard. In January 2026, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission wrote to the CBFC in response to a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party state secretary Usha Mohan, who called the scenes “extremely harmful to the social well-being of women and children.”

Story continues below this ad

Then, on July 1, the makers released a second teaser titled Ladies and Ladies, which was specifically designed to introduce the film’s female cast. Instead of generating excitement, it reignited the debate.

Kiara Advani, however, offered a very different picture of the film’s female dynamics. She described working with Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth as “incredibly refreshing.” “Every woman brought her own energy and individuality to the film,” she said. “I think audiences will enjoy seeing such distinct female characters share the same cinematic universe.”

She spoke about the on-set atmosphere with evident warmth. “There were days on set when you could genuinely feel that everyone was pushing boundaries to create something unique. Those are the moments that remind you of why you fell in love with cinema in the first place,” she said.

Kiara Advani also reflected on what working across multiple film industries has taught her. With Toxic, a Kannada film, she is stepping into yet another cinematic landscape after building her career in Hindi and Telugu cinema. She said the experience has changed how she thinks about stardom and storytelling. “People connect with honesty,” she said, adding that while fame might draw audiences to theatres, “storytelling is what stays with them.”

Story continues below this ad

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Originally shot in Kannada and English, it will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.