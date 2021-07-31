Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with ‘oldest, goldest crew’, watch video

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who turned 29 on Saturday, rang in her birthday with her family members and close friends, including her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara took to Instagram to share a video of her birthday celebrations, where she is seen cutting a cake, dancing and posing for pictures.

“#AboutLastNight #raataanlambiyan birthday feels with my oldest goldest crew,” Kiara captioned the video. While the birthday girl chose a yellow spaghetti top teamed with white pants, Sidharth opted for a casual blue T-shirt and black trousers. In a moment from the clip, Sidharth is seen making a video of Kiara cutting her birthday cake.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a lovely birthday wish for Kiara Advani on his Instagram story. Posting a behind-the-scene still from the shoot of “Raataan Lambiyan”, Sidharth wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ki. Shershaah’s journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one… Stay amazing. Big love.”

Several of Kiara Advani’s colleagues posted heartwarming birthday wishes for the actor on their social media pages. Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor shared two pictures of them from the film and wrote, “Happy birthday, Preeeeeti,” referring to her character’s name. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a stunning picture of Kiara and wrote, “Happy birthday, gorgeous.”

Kiara Advani’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta posted a picture of the actor from the set, where she is seen wearing a lehanga and a mask. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Listen, everyone’s posting nice pics. I had to use one of you braving Covid for work. Please become an enormous star but remain the gem that you are. Happy Birthday, K!!!!”

Dharma Productions’ Apoorva Mehta shared a picture of himself with Kiara and Sidharth from Kargil, where they launched Shershaah trailer earlier this week. “Easily the hardest working girl you will ever meet. Keep shining and sweeping everyone off their feet with your performance and ‘dimple’ smile!”

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Karan Johar-produced Shershaah, which has been helmed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan. Shershaah is the biopic of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra), and Kiara plays his fiancee Dimple Cheema. Shershaah will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.