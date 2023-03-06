Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra a ‘great life partner’, opens up about running her own home after marriage

After keeping fans guessing about their relationship for years, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month in Jaisalmer. Recently, Kiara spoke about her life after marriage and how she hopes to star with Sidharth in a film again. The couple had acted in the 2021 film Shershaah, which won numerous awards.

Talking to News 18, Kiara said, “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy.” Talking more about Sidharth, she said that he is ‘very respectful’ of everybody and is very warm towards people. “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious,” she added.

There has been much discussion about Sidharth and Kiara sharing screen again, in a Shashank Khaitan film. However, the couple is rather careful about the scripts being offered to them. Kiara said, “We share a camaraderie and our pairing has been so loved by the audience. We got to play those characters (in Shershaah) and portray a love story that was so unique and intense. Naturally, we would love to work together. We’re just hoping to find the right script that we both love so that we can come back and entertain the audience as a jodi.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, and shared photos soon after their wedding. The couple released a joined statement that read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, Kiara has signed up for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which features her Bhool Bhulaiyyaa co-star Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu.