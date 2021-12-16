scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Kiara Advani buys Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.56 cr. See photos

Kiara Advani already owns a few luxury cars like BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and also a BMW 530d and has now bought herself a brand new Audi A8 L luxury sedan.

December 16, 2021 9:36:15 am
December 16, 2021 9:36:15 am
kiara Aadvani audiKiara bought herself a brand new Audi A8 L luxury sedan on December 15. (Photo: Audi India/Instagram)

Actor Kiara Advani is the latest Bollywood celebrity to own a luxury sedan. Kiara bought herself a brand new Audi A8 L luxury sedan on December 15.

The official page of the car brand shared photos as Kiara posed with her black beauty. Well, if you are wondering about the price of this luxury sedan, it is worth Rs 1.56 crore.

Audi India posted on their Instagram page, “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L.”

 

Kiara Advani already owns a few other luxury cars like BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and also a BMW 530d.

Interestingly enough, Kiara’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra recently launched a model of the same car brand. Kiara was last seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Shershaah where their sizzling chemistry made a lot of headlines.

 

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will release in theatres on June 24, 2022.

