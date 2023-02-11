scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal performs at her sangeet ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. Watch video

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani performed for his sister and brother-in-law Sidharth Malhotra at their sangeet ceremony.

Mishaal Advani- Kiara Advani- Sidharth malhotraMishaal Advani preformed at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's sangeet. (Photos: Mishaal Advani, Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s wedding in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer was nothing less than a dreamy affair. After pictures and videos of their wedding that were shared by the newly weds on social media, Kiara’s brother Mishaal has shared a video of his performance at their sangeet ceremony.

Mishaal tagged the newlyweds on his post and captioned it, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mishaal Advani (@mishaaladvani)

Mishaal has donned a black velvet outfit which is reportedly designed by Manish Malhotra. The video also gives a peek into the wedding venue and decor. However, we don’t see Kiara and Sid in this video, but Kiara reacted to Mishaal’s post by dropping “❤️🙌,” emojis in the comments section. Kiara’s cousin and actor Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Jain commented, “🔥🔥🔥 You just killed it.” The fans of the celebrity couple requested him to post videos from the ceremony.

Mishaal is a singer, rapper, composer and music director.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 in an intimate yet lavish wedding. The couple hosted a three-day wedding with some of their closest friends and family members in attendance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
5 Questions | Rajiv Pratap Rudy: ‘Bihar poorly covered by central s...
5 Questions | Rajiv Pratap Rudy: ‘Bihar poorly covered by central s...

The couple hosted a reception in Delhi on February 9 for their extended families and friends and will now host yet another reception in Mumbai on February 12, where they’ve invited their friends and colleagues from the fraternity.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 09:20 IST
Next Story

Canada women’s team on strike over pay equity issues, says Sinclair

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close