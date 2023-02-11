Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal performs at her sangeet ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. Watch video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s wedding in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer was nothing less than a dreamy affair. After pictures and videos of their wedding that were shared by the newly weds on social media, Kiara’s brother Mishaal has shared a video of his performance at their sangeet ceremony.

Mishaal tagged the newlyweds on his post and captioned it, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

Mishaal has donned a black velvet outfit which is reportedly designed by Manish Malhotra. The video also gives a peek into the wedding venue and decor. However, we don’t see Kiara and Sid in this video, but Kiara reacted to Mishaal’s post by dropping “❤️🙌,” emojis in the comments section. Kiara’s cousin and actor Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Jain commented, “🔥🔥🔥 You just killed it.” The fans of the celebrity couple requested him to post videos from the ceremony.

Mishaal is a singer, rapper, composer and music director.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 in an intimate yet lavish wedding. The couple hosted a three-day wedding with some of their closest friends and family members in attendance.

The couple hosted a reception in Delhi on February 9 for their extended families and friends and will now host yet another reception in Mumbai on February 12, where they’ve invited their friends and colleagues from the fraternity.