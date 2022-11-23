scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Kiara Advani says Bhumi Pednekar has the ‘midas touch’ in spotting talent, recalls how she auditioned her, Vicky Kaushal: ‘I was the biggest fraud’

Kiara Advani recalled how she gave her first ever audition to Bhumi Pednekar, who was working at YRF's casting department at the time.

kiara advani, vicky kaushalKiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar at the trailer launch of Govinda Naam Mera. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal are now promoting their upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. In a recent interview, Kiara recalled that Bhumi took her first ever audition.

“Bhumi was the one who took my first audition ever,” Kiara shared with Bollywood Hungama. As soon as Kiara said this, Vicky jumped in and said, “She has taken my audition as well.” Director Shashank Khaitan chimed in and recalled that he also auditioned for Bhumi at one point.

Before becoming an actor, Bhumi Pednekar worked in the casting department at Yash Raj Films. Kiara Advani remembered that her first audition was not for a particular film or role. “It was not for anything. You just have to go and audition. It wasn’t like there is a film but if they like you, they’ll find a film or whatever and this was like, I’m talking about like 10 years ago,” she said. Bhumi recalled, “I was the biggest fraud. I was just over there because there was no choice. Because if you want to be an actor, if you want to be in films, just be here.”

Also Read |Darsheel Safary recalls touching moment when Aamir Khan came home, reveals he slept through 3 screenings of Taare Zameen Par: ‘I was a shameless child’

Shashank Khaitan said that he was the one who “spotted” Bhumi after he saw her perform on stage. “She was on stage and she was not this focused girl that you see right now. She was a 18-19-year-old kid. I saw her onstage perform and I’m like, ‘Bhumi you are a superb actor.’ And I don’t think even she took it seriously,” he said. Kiara added that Bhumi has the “midas touch.”

Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is being promoted as a masala entertainer. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 06:23:37 pm
