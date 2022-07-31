Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others share adorable wishes

July 31, 2022 4:04:55 pm
Actor Kiara Advani might be away in Dubai on her birthday but that hasn’t stopped her film industry-friends back in India from celebrating her birthday virtually. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Advani’s social media is filled with blessings and throwbacks.
Advani was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become one of the most successful films at the box office this year.
Check out the special birthday wishes for Advani –
Actor Vicky Kaushal also wished Advani with a picture of them cutting a cake. His hilarious message caught everyone’s attention as he wrote, “Consider this to be our cake cutting for you birthday girl. Wish you only the best and year full of super duper hits…from your Govinda, director saab and the team. Happy birthday.”
Besides him, other celebrities to wish Advani were Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Guru Randhawa, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Milap Zaveri among others.
After back to back successful films such as Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Advani will next be seen in a Telugu film alongside Ram Charan. The movie is tentatively titled RC 15. The actor also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal.
