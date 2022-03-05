Kiara Advani takes over the dance floor with her girlfriends during sister Ishita Advani’s pre-wedding ceremonies. Watch

Kiara Advani has been keeping busy with preparations for her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding. The Shershaah actor has taken some time off from her busy schedule to attend Ishita’s wedding, which is taking place in Goa. However, she is keeping in touch with her fans as she is sharing some gorgeous photos of herself and the bride-to-be on her Instagram handle. On Friday, Kiara shared a video of herself. The video shows Kiara taking over the dance floor with her girlfriends to perform for Ishita and the audience. Later, Ishita also joined her sister.

For the event, which looks like a beach themed sangeet, Kiara chose to wear a gorgeous pink gown while Ishita was seen in crochet white dress. The two also happily posed together with some of their friends and guests.

Check out some photos and videos here:

Some More Pics of #Kiaraadvani From #IshitaAdvani Wedding Festivities 💗 pic.twitter.com/dMeWk5ZdrM — Kiara Advani Fan Club (@club_kiara) March 4, 2022

Earlier this year, Ishita shared a picture on her Instagram in which her bridesmaids, including Kiara, wore all-white outfits, while she was seen in pink top paired with blue jeans. Sharing the picture, Ishita called her ‘bride squad’ as “my humans best humans.”

Kiara’s sister Ishita is set to tie the knot with her fiance Karma Vivan. Earlier in 2019, Kiara had shared a post on Instagram for Karma. She shared a picture of Ishita and Karma and wrote, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma.”

On the work front, Kiara tasted immense success with Shershaah in 2021. Now, she is looking forward to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Ram Charan’s next, which will be directed by veteran director Shankar.