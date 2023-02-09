scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra host wedding reception in Delhi; give paparazzi a miss

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday for their family and friends.

sidharth malhotra, kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked in Delhi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel on Tuesday, hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends in Delhi on Thursday.

The newlyweds reached The Leela Palace in Delhi but did not pose for the paparazzi upon arrival.

After celebrating their big day in Jaisalmer, the newlyweds reached Delhi on Wednesday and were welcomed by dhols at Sidharth’s family home in the city. Videos from the evening were circulated on social media.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed for photographers at the airport as they reached Delhi. The couple was dressed in matching red outfits and distributed sweets to photographers that were stationed outside the airport.

kiara advani Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |Kiara Advani’s wedding pic with Sidharth Malhotra is most-liked Instagram post in India, leaves behind Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Hours before that, they were clicked at Jaisalmer airport as they left the city.

kiara advani wedding Kiara Advani was photographed in Jaisalmer with husband Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Shershaah couple announced their wedding on social media with a few photos and wrote in the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding was attended by family members, close friends and celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Juhi Chawla among others.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 22:28 IST
