Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra glow in new photos from pre-wedding functions: ‘Pyaar ka rang chada hain…’

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have shared new photos from their pre-wedding functions. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Jaisalmer on February 7, after keeping fans guessing about their relationship for several months. In the new photos, Kiara and Sidharth look radiant and joyful as they pose for the camera.

They captioned the post, “Pyaar ka rang chada hain…” In the pictures, Kiara is clad in a silver lehenga, with a vibrant mustard dupatta. She is also wearing jewellery, while Sidharth looks dapper in a yellow kurta.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by A-list Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar among others.

Ever since their dreamy wedding, details about the nuptials have been making the rounds on the internet. Recently, the story behind their folded-hands gesture during the wedding was revealed by the choreographer Vishal Punjabi. He had told Pinkvilla, “They’re both very grateful people, and I wanted to make sure that their wedding video reflected that. By folding their hands and facing each other, they are symbolizing their commitment to each other and their promise to always be humble and loving.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had shared their first post as newlyweds with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” The caption is in reference to their 2019 film Shershaah, which cemented their relationship further.