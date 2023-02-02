scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding dates and venue revealed; couple to tie the knot this weekend

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot this weekend in Rajasthan, after months of rumours. They've been together for several years.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding, indian expressKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon tie the knot. (File)
Listen to this article
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding dates and venue revealed; couple to tie the knot this weekend
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot this weekend at Jaisalmer, sources have confirmed to indianexpress.com. Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating for several years, but neither has overtly confirmed this.

In fact, they continued to avoid answering questions about the wedding even as recently as last month, when they appeared before the media prior to the release of Sidharth’s latest film, Mission Majnu. Earlier this week, Kiara was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s house, for what was rumoured to be a last-minute fitting. Sidharth, on the other hand, landed in Delhi.

Also read |Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours, a look at their relationship timeline

The wedding will take place on February 4 and 5, at the Suryagarh hotel. The property is described as ‘the gateway to the Thar Desert’ on the official website, and offers 83 rooms, two gardens and courtyards, and air connectivity to Jaisalmer for weddings. In 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also tied the knot at an exclusive desert getaway, with only their close family and friends in attendance. A few friends of the couple from the film industry are expected to attend.

Kiara and Sidharth have worked together on one film, 2020’s hit war drama Shershah. The film was released on Prime Video, amid the pandemic. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth’s last film was the Netflix release Mission Majnu. He will next star in Yodha, alongside Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:51 IST
Next Story

Aam Aadmi Party teachers’ body calls Budget a ‘document in disappointment’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close