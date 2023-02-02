Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding dates and venue revealed; couple to tie the knot this weekend

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot this weekend at Jaisalmer, sources have confirmed to indianexpress.com. Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating for several years, but neither has overtly confirmed this.

In fact, they continued to avoid answering questions about the wedding even as recently as last month, when they appeared before the media prior to the release of Sidharth’s latest film, Mission Majnu. Earlier this week, Kiara was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s house, for what was rumoured to be a last-minute fitting. Sidharth, on the other hand, landed in Delhi.

The wedding will take place on February 4 and 5, at the Suryagarh hotel. The property is described as ‘the gateway to the Thar Desert’ on the official website, and offers 83 rooms, two gardens and courtyards, and air connectivity to Jaisalmer for weddings. In 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also tied the knot at an exclusive desert getaway, with only their close family and friends in attendance. A few friends of the couple from the film industry are expected to attend.

Kiara and Sidharth have worked together on one film, 2020’s hit war drama Shershah. The film was released on Prime Video, amid the pandemic. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth’s last film was the Netflix release Mission Majnu. He will next star in Yodha, alongside Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.