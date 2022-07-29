scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr

A look at Kiara Advani's filmography and the box office collection of her films suggests she has the Midas touch when it comes to blockbusters.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 8:32:53 am
kiara advani birthdayHappy birthday Kiara Advani: The actor turns 30 today. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Filmmakers having certain actors as their lucky mascots is nothing new. Karan Johar once cast Kajol and Rani Mukerji in special appearances in his films since he considered them to be lucky for the films’ success. Sanjay Leela Bhansali called actor Raza Murad a lucky mascot for him, and cast him in his last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi just for a single scene. But the one actor who is turning out to be a lucky charm not just for one but many filmmakers is Kiara Advani. In her eight-year-long career, she has already delivered seven hits, including her two web shows Guilty and Lust Stories, both produced by Karan Johar. The actor’s five theatrical releases have done a business of Rs 887.14 crore.

During the trailer launch of his last production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, KJo said about Kiara, “She is definitely the lucky mascot that the Dharma Productions has,” while adding, “My journey with her began with Lust (Stories) and then she became an absolute must. Everything we have done with her has been immensely successful.” Even Varun Dhawan, Kiara’s co-actor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, called her a “lucky charm” on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also read |Kiara Advani says success helped her ‘find her voice’: ‘I’ve understood more about myself’

Kiara reacted to their statements by saying that it is “lovely” to be called a ‘lucky charm’ but she could not have survived if she was not talented. However, if we look at the box office performance of her films, both Karan and Varun’s statements ring true. A look at her filmography and the box office collection of her films suggests she has the Midas touch when it comes to blockbusters.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

After an underwhelming debut in 2014 in Fugly, Kiara played starred in the 2016 film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, and that is where her success story began. The film, based on the life of the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had her in the role of his wife Sakshi. The film made a double-digit opening (Rs 66 crore) in the theaters and ended up earning Rs 133.04 cr in the domestic market. The film’s worldwide collection crossed Rs 200 cr mark.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

She made an impressive appearance in Karan Johar’s Netflix anthology Lust Stories in 2018, and in 2019 she starred in the year’s biggest hit, Kabir Singh. The film with a collection of Rs 278.24 crore became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. In the same year, she starred alongside the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama Good Newzz and got another hit added to her list of successful films. In the Indian market, the Karan Johar production earned Rs 205.14 crore.

kabir singh controversy Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

Next came her Netflix thriller Guilty (2020) where her performance impressed the critics. And, in 2021, her outing in the year’s most-loved film on OTT, Shershaah, alongside Siddharth Malhotra’s got her many admirers, and probably a good love story too.

Also read |Kiara Advani on relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Saying something won’t make much of a difference’

Kiara has already written the year 2022 in her name with the year’s two big hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is said to have revived Bollywood from its dry run at the ticket counters. It has done a business of Rs 185.92 crore. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has benefitted from the box office success of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark and in the domestic market, it has collected Rs 84.80 crore until now.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 new song, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Now, on Kiara Advani’s 30th birthday, we wish the actor many more successes to her name.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?

5

Mamata Banerjee sacks minister Partha Chatterjee after cash haul at his aide’s residence

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made ...
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made ...
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Delhi cops worry as snatching cases surge, 800 every month
In 2022

Delhi cops worry as snatching cases surge, 800 every month

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present
CWG 2022

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
In Maharashtra

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement