Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr

Filmmakers having certain actors as their lucky mascots is nothing new. Karan Johar once cast Kajol and Rani Mukerji in special appearances in his films since he considered them to be lucky for the films’ success. Sanjay Leela Bhansali called actor Raza Murad a lucky mascot for him, and cast him in his last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi just for a single scene. But the one actor who is turning out to be a lucky charm not just for one but many filmmakers is Kiara Advani. In her eight-year-long career, she has already delivered seven hits, including her two web shows Guilty and Lust Stories, both produced by Karan Johar. The actor’s five theatrical releases have done a business of Rs 887.14 crore.

During the trailer launch of his last production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, KJo said about Kiara, “She is definitely the lucky mascot that the Dharma Productions has,” while adding, “My journey with her began with Lust (Stories) and then she became an absolute must. Everything we have done with her has been immensely successful.” Even Varun Dhawan, Kiara’s co-actor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, called her a “lucky charm” on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiara reacted to their statements by saying that it is “lovely” to be called a ‘lucky charm’ but she could not have survived if she was not talented. However, if we look at the box office performance of her films, both Karan and Varun’s statements ring true. A look at her filmography and the box office collection of her films suggests she has the Midas touch when it comes to blockbusters.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

After an underwhelming debut in 2014 in Fugly, Kiara played starred in the 2016 film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, and that is where her success story began. The film, based on the life of the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had her in the role of his wife Sakshi. The film made a double-digit opening (Rs 66 crore) in the theaters and ended up earning Rs 133.04 cr in the domestic market. The film’s worldwide collection crossed Rs 200 cr mark.

She made an impressive appearance in Karan Johar’s Netflix anthology Lust Stories in 2018, and in 2019 she starred in the year’s biggest hit, Kabir Singh. The film with a collection of Rs 278.24 crore became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. In the same year, she starred alongside the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama Good Newzz and got another hit added to her list of successful films. In the Indian market, the Karan Johar production earned Rs 205.14 crore.

Kiara Advani and Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

Next came her Netflix thriller Guilty (2020) where her performance impressed the critics. And, in 2021, her outing in the year’s most-loved film on OTT, Shershaah, alongside Siddharth Malhotra’s got her many admirers, and probably a good love story too.

Kiara has already written the year 2022 in her name with the year’s two big hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is said to have revived Bollywood from its dry run at the ticket counters. It has done a business of Rs 185.92 crore. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has benefitted from the box office success of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark and in the domestic market, it has collected Rs 84.80 crore until now.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Now, on Kiara Advani’s 30th birthday, we wish the actor many more successes to her name.