After Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor gets Delhi HC relief against obscene social media content

In a significant relief for Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor, the Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of allegedly obscene and profane content concerning her from social media. While hearing a petition moved by the actor on Wednesday, August 12, the court also directed the takedown of content related to the unauthorised sale of merchandise using her personality elements.

This came a day after her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, obtained a similar order, with the High Court instructing the removal of obscene and pornographic content about her online. While hearing Khushi’s plea seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights, Justice Jyoti Singh stated that she would pass a John Doe order, offering her protection from unidentified persons in the unauthorised use or exploitation of her identity, news agency ANI reported.

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Although it ordered the takedown of objectionable content concerning Janhvi Kapoor from social media, the court had refused to impose a “blanket ban” restraining all so-called fan clubs and fan pages under her name. It pointed out that any direction regarding criticism or anything not obscene about a person required proper consideration.

The High Court further pointed out that criticism and online abuse have become part of public life and that even the judiciary is not immune to such attacks. “How do we draw the line? In law, we can only do so much and no more. To completely restrain everything cannot be the approach. Where there is obscenity or monetising or extremely egregious or inappropriate content, I am with you. But how can you shut down all fan clubs?” Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who was hearing the actor’s petition, reportedly asked.

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He added, “Who is immune from all this today? Anybody who is in the public domain is being abused left, right and centre. So what? We are abused; that’s different. But you are in the public domain. We will draw a line, but where do we put the line? Today, many people are trying to hide their wrongdoings by saying celebrity or personality rights. How can the court allow that?”

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“A part of it may be satire or critical of your work. Are fan pages your monopoly? Are you sure? If they are monetising or there is commercial exploitation, then yes. But not all fan pages are (offensive),” the judge noted.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are the daughters of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. While Khushi has appeared in movies such as The Archies, Loveyapa, and Nadaaniyan, Janhvi Kapoor is noted for her roles in Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, and Homebound.