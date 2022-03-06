Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor pen emotional notes for sister Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday: ‘I know I wasn’t around…’

March 6, 2022 11:45:40 am
On Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a quirky photo of the two of them, saying that she was ‘stuck with him’ for life. Arjun wrote in his post, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays, but you are stuck with me for life.” Her father and producer Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and penned an emotional wish for her. He shared a childhood photo of her and wrote down her best qualities.
Boney wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are , simple, down to earth , respectful to everyone , spreading warmth , these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta.”
Janhvi’s half-sister Anshula shared a photo and wrote, “HBD lover! A year older, a year bolder. Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other. You’re my bae. I love you, more than you love tiramisu.”
Khushi shared a childhood photo with Janhvi and wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything…”
Sonam Kapoor wished her as well with a photo, “Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl…”
Janhvi, who turned 25, also cut a cake for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, which left fans rather touched. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. The actor has several films in the pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, and Takht.
