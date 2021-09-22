Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda to debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next with Ananya Panday?

It was only a few weeks ago that there were rumours about Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial. Many were speculating that the upcoming film could mark the debut of Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan but Boney shot down the rumours.

Now, it seems like there is more to the story as Khushi and Agastya were recently photographed at Zoya Akhtar’s office. Ananya Panday was even clicked at the same location, leading many to believe that she could be a part of the cast.

Ananya Panday has been cast in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film has been co-written by Zoya Akhtar. Annaya had recently shared on her Instagram story that the film’s script reading sessions had started.

Rumour mills have been abuzz about Khushi Kapoor’s silver screen debut for a while now.

While father Boney Kapoor had earlier said that Khushi was keen on entering films, he also said that he will not be launching her. After rumours about Zoya Akhtar’s project started doing the rounds, Boney told The Times of India, “I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about.”