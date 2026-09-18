‘Man develops 40-inch waist, nobody asks about his prime’: Khushboo Sundar defends Katrina Kaif

After Katrina Kaif became the subject of widespread discussion over her weight gain following her appearance at Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Khushboo Sundar has come out in the actor’s support with a strongly worded note. She questioned society’s double standards towards ageing and body changes, pointing out how men are often celebrated for gaining weight, going bald or growing grey hair, while women are expected to maintain the appearance they had when they were considered conventionally beautiful.

In a long note on X, Khushboo wrote, “Why is a woman’s age always treated like a public announcement? The moment a woman crosses a certain age, society starts measuring her: ‘Is she still in her prime?’ ‘Has she maintained herself?’ ‘Why does she look different?’ ‘Has she aged?'”

She questioned why the same obsession does not exist when it comes to men, highlighting the different standards applied to them.

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“A man goes bald, he is ‘distinguished.’ A man develops a 40-inch waist, nobody asks what happened to his ‘prime.’ A man grows grey or completely white hair, suddenly he is ‘salt-and-pepper handsome,’ ‘mature,’ ‘charismatic.'”

Why is a woman’s age always treated like a public announcement?

The moment a woman crosses a certain age, society starts measuring her “Is she still in her prime?” “Has she maintained herself?” “Why does she look different?” “Has she aged?” But where is this obsession when it… pic.twitter.com/zj1gZ23CKL — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 18, 2026

She added, “When a man ages, he is allowed to become more attractive with experience. But a woman ages, and suddenly every wrinkle, every kilo, every grey hair and every change in her body becomes a subject for public debate.”

Highlighting the physical transformation women go through during and after childbirth, Khushboo wrote, “When a woman gives birth to a child, she goes through a rebirth of her own. The hormonal, physical, emotional and psychological changes are immense. Her body has carried, nurtured and brought another life into this world. Yet instead of celebrating what she has been through, we scrutinise how she looks afterwards.”

Sharing her own experience with body transformation, Khushboo said she understood the scrutiny women face.

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“I, as someone who has personally experienced the changes that come with motherhood and body transformation, I understand this journey deeply. I know what it feels like to be judged for your body.”

The actor recalled being ridiculed for gaining weight and said that even after losing it, she faced a different kind of scrutiny, with people speculating that she had used injections to lose weight.

“When I was heavier, I was ridiculed and even used to depict women who were supposedly ‘obese and ugly.’ Today, after losing weight, I am asked, or rather the society has confirmed I am on injection doses. How many of these people from the society have paid for me to procure these injections? Apparently, society will always find something to say, whatever a woman looks like, whatever she does, and whatever stage of life she is in.”

Khushboo further said that no woman is answerable to anyone who believes they have the right to describe, dissect or define her based on her appearance.

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Ending her post with a message for Katrina Kaif, she wrote, “Katrina, you have always lived your life on your terms, with dignity, grace and self-respect. Continue to do exactly that. You owe nobody an explanation for your body. You owe nobody an explanation for motherhood. You owe nobody an explanation for weight gain. You owe nobody an explanation for how you look now. They say ‘beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. And you certainly owe nobody an explanation for how beautiful you choose to be. A woman does not have a ‘prime.’ She has a life. And every age of that life belongs to her. More power to you, woman.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year.