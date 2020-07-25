Khuda Haafiz trailer: You don’t mess with Vidyut Jammwal

Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney Plus Hostar on August 14. Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney Plus Hostar on August 14.

The trailer of romantic thriller Khuda Haafiz, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles, is out. The film has been written and directed by Faruk Kabir.

The trailer opens in March 2008 with the country facing a recession. In search of better job opportunities, a young couple, Samir (Jammwal) and Nargis (Oberoi), decides to fly overseas. Little did they know what the future holds for them.

Nargis leaves for the foreign land called Noman alone and goes missing. One day, Samir receives a disturbing call from her after which he reaches the foreign country and starts looking for his wife. Soon he discovers that Nargis has become a victim of sex trafficking. Now, if he will succeed in bringing his wife back safely or not, makes for the film’s plot.

Watch the trailer of Khuda Haafiz here:

From the look of it, Khuda Haafiz seems to be an engaging romantic thriller. Vidyut Jammwal, popular for his actioners, is involved in some power-packed action here as well. Talking about working on the film, he said in a statement, “Khuda Haafiz is a very special movie to me as my character Sameer is something that I have not attempted before. The movie is a perfect amalgamation of romance, action, and thriller, with an amazing cast. Faruk Kabir is extremely talented, and it was a pleasure working with him.”

For director-writer Faruk Kabir, the film is a love story with real characters. He said, “Khuda Haafiz from the time I wrote it to directing it has and will always be, at heart, a love story. And that’s what makes it an emotionally charged and intense thriller too. All very real characters in a gripping real-life story. I believe it will be a unique viewing experience.”

Also starring Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit, Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 14.

