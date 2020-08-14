Khuda Haafiz movie release LIVE UPDATES

Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz starts streaming today from 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt.

Vidyut Jammwal plays Sameer Chaudhary in Khuda Haafiz that has been inspired by a real-life story. Faruk Kabir, who has also written the film, told indianexpress.com that even though this is a romantic action-thriller, he always treated it as a love story first. The movie follows Sameer, whose wife Nargis has been sold to a sex trafficking racket in the middle-east.

Vidyut Jamwal is known for his action films like Force, Commando, among others.

Faruk Kabir told PTI, “Since Khuda Haafiz is based on a real-life incident, the entire story, the way it is written, shot and also in terms of performance, it has to be done exactly the same way. Vidyut comes from a hardcore action space, the idea was to get down to the basics and real sense of performance. There is a lot of unlearning that Vidyut had to do.”

“We did three months of workshops which included reading of various scenes, we had a backstory for his part, the body language, the way he would talk and speak. He had to get the tone of the character right. This is uncharted territory on an emotional level for Vidyut, we had to get into the depth of it. We have shown it the way it can be in reality. Like any ordinary man, who has the desire and passion to find his wife, the character goes to all extent – he will beg, plead, request and beat and get hit and get back again. The character goes through various emotions,” the director added.

Khuda Haafiz was intended for theaters, but due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the film is now streaming on the OTT platform. Before this, Disney+ Hotstar has already successfully premiered Dil Bechara and Lootcase.