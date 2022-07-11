Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘gathers speed’

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha struggled a lot at the box office on day 1 and 2 of its release but it gained momentum on Sunday. The movie’s box office collection now stands at Rs 6.15 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the movie on Monday. He tweeted, “#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1… Day 2 and 3 witness good gains… Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz… Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4… Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz.”

He further tweeted, “#KhudaHaafiz2 contribution from two major circuits – #Mumbai [28.55%] and #DelhiUP [25.41%] – adds up to approx 54% of all-#India biz.”

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is a sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released directly on Disney Plus Hotstar amid the pandemic. The film opened in theatres last Friday to poor reviews.

In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “In the sequel too, what passes for a plot is just an excuse to hang a full-on Jammwal jamboree; like the first edition, this one also goes full tilt at the high-octane action, the reason why this film exists.”