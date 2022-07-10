scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer fails to pull audience to theatres, here’s how much it minted

Vidyut Jammwal-Shivakeeka Oberoi's Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha has collected around Rs 1.75 crore on its day 2, taking the total to Rs 3 crore.

July 10, 2022 1:00:58 pm
vidyut jammwalVidyut Jammwal in a still from Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha.

After a disappointing day 1, Vidyut Jammwal’s much-hyped Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha failed to create a mark at the box office. While the collections did increase on Saturday, it managed to rake in only around Rs 1.75 crore. As per a report on Box Office India, the film earned about Rs 1.25 crore on day 1, making the total approximately Rs 3 crore. The numbers are said to be around the same as what Aditya Roy Kapur’s action film, Rashtra Kavach Om, made on its first weekend.

Khuda Haafiz Agnipariksha is a sequel to Vidyut’s 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar amid the pandemic. Both films are directed by Faruk Kabir, and stars Shivaleeka Oberoi as the leading lady.

The reviews for Khuda Haafiz 2 haven’t been kind. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta awarded it two stars out of five in her review, calling it a ‘Vidyut Jammwal jamboree’.

In recent times, action films have not managed to entertain the audience. Be it Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, Rashtra Kavach Om or even Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, all these films tanked at the box office.

On the other hand, audiences are still turning up for Dharma’s family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which has already crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and also marks the comeback of Neetu Kapoor.

