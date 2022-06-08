Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agnipariksha trailer: Vidyut Jammwal stars in actioner inspired by Taken, watch

The first action-packed trailer of Vidyut Jammwal film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agnipariksha is out, and it promises to showcase the lead star in an avatar he is best known for — as an action star.

The over two-minute trailer sees Vidyut and his partner Nargis (played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) nursing the dream of bringing up a child, and soon they are blessed with an adopted daughter Nandini. However, Nandini gets kidnapped and Vidyut’s character decides to embrace his dark side.

The film also shows us a glimpse of the villain, essayed by the talented Sheeba Chaddha, who sinisterly orders her henchmen to mutilate the girl’s body in a disturbing scene.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing. Finding their daughter is the only thing that matters to the new parents and Sameer will go to any length to protect his family. Join Sameer and Nargis in their “Agni Pariksha” as they face unthinkable adversities that push them to their limits.”

Written and helmed by Faruk Kabir, Vidyut’s movie Khuda Haafiz 2 releases in cinemas on July 8.