Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer opens on the same level as Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha has opened low at the box office. It collected around Rs 1.5 crore on its first day of release, according to a Pinkvilla report. The numbers are comparable to what Aditya Roy Kapur’s action film, Rashtra Kavach Om, made on its first day of release last week.

Agni Pariksha is a direct sequel to Vidyut’s 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar amid the pandemic. Both films are directed by Faruk Kabir and co-star Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Action films have had a difficult time attracting audiences to theatres this year, with several high-profile films such as Dhaakad, Rashtra Kavach Om and Heropanti 2 tanking at the box office. The reviews for Khuda Haafiz 2 haven’t been kind. Shubhra Gupta awarded it two stars out of five in her review for The Indian Express, calling it a ‘Vidyut Jammwal jamboree’.

Audiences are still turning up for Dharma’s romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which made around Rs 80 lakh on Friday. The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, was released on June 24 in theatres and has made over Rs 80 crore so far domestically. It is the year’s fourth-biggest film.

The top choice for the weekend will likely be Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The superhero film made an impressive Rs 18 crore on its first day of release — a Thursday — and is expected to perform exceedingly well over the weekend, after registering strong advance bookings.