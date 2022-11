Mr Natwarlal director Rakesh Kumar passes away

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away on November 10 in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. He was known for his work in films like Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr. Natwarlal, and Yaarana.

A prayer meeting will be held for him on November 13, in Andheri.

The filmmaker’s family shared an obituary note which read, “IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 – NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM – 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma (sic).”

Rakesh Kumar had also produced Dil Tujhko Diya, Commander and Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.