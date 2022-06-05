Khiladi turns 30: How Akshay Kumar’s ‘all-rounder’ skills gave him an upper hand over Rishi Kapoor, Govinda

Akshay Kumar called Khiladi “a stepping stone” in his career. Thirty years down the line, it still remains so, and an important one at that. Akshay had just entered Bollywood when director duo Abbas-Mustan gave him Khiladi, a title which became synonymous with the star forever — Khiladi Kumar.

Khiladi wasn’t your regular murder mystery. It didn’t cater to Bollywood’s penchant for suspense like one would expect out of a 90s commercial cinema. Khiladi was different, so much so, that three decades on, and it continues to find a place among the best thrillers of Hindi cinema.

Also read | Ayesha Jhulka reveals Akshay Kumar asked her to put soda on face and eyes

Khiladi is convincingly among the director duo’s best to date. They call it “the first hit” of their career too. In 2020, Abbas-Mustan told Republic that they still get fans messages whenever Khiladi airs on TV. “Hum khud hi baith jaate hain dekhne ke liye (We start watching it ourselves whenever it airs)” they said.

The crime movie revolved around a gang of college friends, a prank, a murder and several suspects. On paper, it sounded like a perfect crime thriller. But there’s more that ensured it stood out. The way Abbas-Mustan weaved murder into romance, some great music into chilling suspense is noteworthy. Also starring Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka, Sabeeha, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever, it leaves our hearts racing at every twist.

The film’s casting was risky with new faces. Abbas-Mustan were first considering actors like Rishi Kapoor and Govinda. But the youthful theme required young actors. Akshay was working on Saugandh and Deedar at that time, which hadn’t even released. It was Abbas Burmawalla’s call to cast Akshay who came across as an “all-rounder”. He could do action, comedy, dance and act as well.

Akshay, who loved the title of the movie, agreed to play the main lead, Raj Malhotra, hearing a one-line gist of the plot. But the real challenge for the directors was “Akshay’s innocent face” which they tried to underplay in the thriller.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Khiladi worked because of various aspects – from casting to an edge of seat plot, and how a girl-boy college rivalry smoothly drifts into a shocking murder mystery. Everyone is a suspect here. Even Johnny Lever’s Anna Pillai who despite having “chhote choote bachhe” came across as a suspicious man. Johnny has remained an impeccable part of all major Abbas-Mustan films. That’s because the directors create a character for him in their scripts. And the iconic actor-comedian never disappoints. Neither did he in Khiladi too.

Ayesha Jhulka, Akshay Kumar, Sabeeha and Deepak Tijori in Khiladi. (Photo: Express Archives)

Khiladi was a perfect package. A gripping screenplay and some amazing performances made it one of the best in its genre. While everyone becomes a suspect, the most unexpected final revelation gave viewers an incredible closure too. Gladly enough, it did not end up with a predictable climax.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had auditioned for Deepak Tijori’s role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. But, when the two collaborated in Khiladi, their camaraderie was noteworthy. Known to be a prankster, everyone became Akshay’s victim on the sets, even the directors.