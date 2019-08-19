Music composer Khayyam passes away

Music composer Khayyam passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. Spokesperson of Khayyam Trust Pritam Sharma said in a statement, “Veteran music composer Khayyam Saab is no more. He breathed his last at Sujoy Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai at 9:30 PM on 19/08/2019. He was admitted there since last few days for age related illness.”

Advertising

Ghazal singer Talat Aziz also confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “He passed away at 9:30 PM of cardiac arrest, but the factors were bilateral lung infection and he fought bravely for more than 21 days. I am at the hospital right now.”

The composer had been hospitalised due to lung infection on July 28 after he collapsed in his house. The 92-year-old artiste was admitted to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu.

Tributes began pouring in soon after the news of Khayyam’s death came out. Several artistes from the Indian film industry took to social media remembering the music maestro.

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XWDkI3L7Aw — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 19, 2019 Advertising

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi was a noted music composer of the Hindi film industry and was best known for his compositions in films like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi.

Some of his most popular songs include, “Dikhayii Diye Yun” from Bazaar, “Aaja Re” from Noorie, “Tere Chehre Se” from Kabhi Kabhi, “In Aankhon Ki” from Umrao Jaan among many others. He first gained fame for composing music for the 1961 film Shola Aur Shabnam.

He was honoured with the National Film Award for his work in Umrao Jaan. He also won a Filmfare Award for Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi. He was bestowed with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

The Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2011.