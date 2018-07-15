Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Vikas Gupta, Bharti Singh, Punit Pathak bond on the sets of the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Zain Imam, Jasmin Bhasin, Vikas Gupta, Avika Gor, Ridhima Pandit, Aly Goni, and more will be seen facing their fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Zain Imam, Jasmin Bhasin, Vikas Gupta, Avika Gor, Ridhima Pandit, Aly Goni, and more will be seen facing their fears.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’s shoot is on and the celebrity contestants are off to Argentina for the ninth season of the show, which will launch next month on Colors. As shared earlier, the confirmed 12 celebrities are comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, reel life jodi of Zain Imam and Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta, Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor, Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant star Ridhima Pandit, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni, actor Shamita Shetty, singer-actor Aditya Narayan and choreographer-turned-actor Punit Pathak will be seen facing their fears. Cricketer Sreesanth will also be seen on the show.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “This time the makers are leaving no stone unturned to produce one of the most exciting seasons of the show. The contestants will start flying to Argentina from July 11 and the shoot will begin from July 15.”

“We don’t meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason and it’s so rightly said that We need old friends to help us grow old and new friends to help us stay young .. what an amazing time in #Argentina with them. We are to compete with each other but are completing each other’s sentences now 🤪😝 #kkk9 #vikasgupta #zainimam #alygoni #jasmine #experience #adventure #grateful 🙏❤️,” wrote Vikas Gupta along with a recent photo.

The social media accounts of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants are flooded with photos and videos. Here are a few of them.

“Red light on the Khiladi’s in Argentina 🇦🇷 Evening well spent waiting for the doctors for our checkup’s … Stunt ki tayaari shuru 🤪.” wrote Vikas in the photo’s caption. “Red light on the Khiladi’s in Argentina 🇦🇷 Evening well spent waiting for the doctors for our checkup’s … Stunt ki tayaari shuru 🤪.” wrote Vikas in the photo’s caption.

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Launched in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian adaptation of popular American game show Fear Factor.

