Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Sonakshi tries to break stigma around talking about sexual disorders and sex

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is out. The comedy drama helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta is scheduled to release on July 26.

The over two-minute long video has Sonakshi as a Punjabi girl Baby Bedi who tries to run a sex clinic for six months and break the stigma around talking about sexual disorders and ‘sex’. Varun Sharma is Sonakshi’s brother who wants to get married but cannot because his elder sister is yet to find a suitable match. The third pivotal character in the trailer is singer-rapper Badshah who seems to be playing a singing sensation and befriends Sonakshi to get treatment for his sexual disorder.

The trailer also introduces us to other characters of Khandaani Shafakhana played by actors Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Priyanshu Jora.

Watch the trailer of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Zindagi mein uppar uthna hai toh… baith jao. Aur Trailer dekho. #BaatTohKaro. #KhandaaniShafakhanaTrailer out now!”

Before releasing the trailer on Friday, the Dabangg actor shared two posters of the comedy drama. “Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi शर्म aani hai #KhandaaniShafakhana,” read the caption of one of the posters.

Khandaani Shafakhana is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Mahaveer Jain. It will face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya which also hits theaters on July 26.