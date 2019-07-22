Khandaani Shafakhana new trailer: Sonakshi’s struggle to break stigma around sexual health continues

Sonakshi Sinha is trying to convince people to come out and discuss about sexual health in the new trailer of her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The video has been titled “Baat Toh Karo” and shows Sonakshi fighting against the social stigma attached with the word ‘sex’.

The over two-minute-long video further shows the challenges Sonakshi’s Baby Bedi faces as she takes on the task of running her uncle’s sex clinic for six months, and fighting all odds being a woman in the field. While there are funny moments between her and Varun Sharma and Priyanshu Jora, there are also emotional scenes depicting Baby Bedi being vulnerable.

Apart from quirky dialogues, Khandaani Shafakhana’s other high point is Badshah who is not just crooning and composing songs in this film but will also be seen showing off his acting chops. Even in the trailer, the rapper-musician is showcasing his humorous side.

Watch | Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer 2

Talking about starring in such a unique film, Sonakshi Sinha had told PTI, “It is not a story one would imagine me doing. If somebody gave you the one-liner of the story, you would think about five other actors but not me. That’s how I also reacted to the story but the script was great. It is being directed by a woman who has brought such sensitivity to the topic that it would make everyone feel comfortable.”

The 32-year-old actor added, “In the film, my character struggles to thwart the social stigma and ignorance about sex in a small town. We have always had male protagonists in such films. I feel happy that I am the flag bearer in terms of the subject – running a sex clinic in a film.”

Khandaani Shafakhana also stars Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Mahaveer Jain, the film is set to hit theaters on August 2.