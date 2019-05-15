Toggle Menu
Khamoshi trailer: Prabhudheva terrorises Tamannaah Bhatia

Khamoshi trailer: Prabhudheva plays a man out to kill Tamannaah Bhatia. The Chakri Toleti directorial also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri, and is set to release on May 31.

Khamoshi has been directed by Chakri Toleti and stars Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The trailer of upcoming thriller Khamoshi, starring Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia, is out and it promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Days after we saw its teaser, the trailer now asserts that Khamoshi has everything that will send chills down your spine. The trailer further builds on Pabhudheva’s attempt at entering Tamannaah’s house, probably to kill her or avenge something.

The trailer suggests that Tamannaah Bhatia is the trustee of a huge property which she plans to donate, only to be stopped by several people.

While Tamannah is initially unaware (read, cannot hear) of all the screams of people being butchered around her, she soon becomes trapped inside her own house. How will she save herself forms the crux of the story.

Watch | Khamoshi Trailer

Khamoshi has been directed by Chakri Toleti. The Vashu Bhajnani production also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles.

Khamoshi is staled to release on May 31. Apart from this film, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva will be seen together in Devi 2.

