Khamoshi teaser: Prabhudheva-Tamannaah Bhatia film to give chills and thrills

The trailer of Prabhudheva-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Khamoshi is out, and we bet you have never seen Prabhudheva like this before. The choreographer-actor-director is sure set to send shivers down your spine with Khamoshi.

As the name suggests, Khamoshi deals with silence and fear of the unknown. It has Tamannaah playing a deaf and mute girl who gets trapped inside her own house. The teaser also features a lot of chase sequences.

Watch | Khamoshi Teaser

Tamannaah Bhatt took to Twitter to share the film’s teaser. She tweeted, “My #Khamoshi can make you scream! Watch the official teaser of my next co-starring @pddancing. Film releasing on 31st May – http://bit.ly/KhamoshiTeaser Produced by @pyxfilms and directed by @chakrotoleti. @imsaurabhmishra @zeemusiccompany”

Prabhudheva also shared the teaser. He wrote, “Silence shall make the maximum noise! Here’s the poster of #Khamoshi. Directed by @chakritoleti, releasing on 31st May. @tamannaahspeaks @imsaurabhmishra @pyxfilms @ZeeMusicCompany”

Khamoshi has been produced by Vashu Bhajnani and directed by Chakri Toleti. It also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles. It is staled to release on May 31.

Apart from Khamoshi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva will be seen together in Devi 2 which releases later this month.